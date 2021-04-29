Straw went 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Straw reached base all four times he stepped up to the plate in Wednesday's come-from-behind win. He singled home a run in the second to give the Astros a 2-0 lead and followed that up with another single, a hit by pitch and a stolen base and then a walk in the eighth. Straw is now tied for fourth in baseball with five steals and is slashing a mere .228/.303/.278 with nine RBI, nine runs scored and an 8:16 BB:K. The 26-year-old doesn't possess much power so he'll need to continue to stay active on the basepath and find ways to get on more often like he did Wednesday in order to maintain fantasy relevance.