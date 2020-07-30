Straw went 1-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Straw started in center field in place of George Springer, who has a sore knee and entered the game 1-for-20 overall. Springer, who entered as a pinch hitter during Wednesday's game, gets the benefit of a team day off Thursday and could return in time for Friday's series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Straw's biggest asset is his speed, which could be a factor for fantasy teams if he were to receive more consistent playing time.