Straw went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

Straw tallied a pair of singles and stole second in the sixth inning. He scored in the fourth frame on a Michael Brantley double. The 26-year-old is slashing .253/.323/.316 and leads the Astros with nine steals. The speedster primarily contributes with his elite base running skills, as he has very little power. In addition, he has 27 runs and 23 RBI in 255 plate appearances this season.