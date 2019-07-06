Straw started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

In the 21 games that Straw has made at least one plate appearance, he's reached base safely in 19 of them. That will lead to running opportunities for a 24-year-old who has five steals since being called up. Unfortunately, his days in Houston may be numbered. Carlos Correa (ribs) and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) are targeting a return following the All-Star break, which will likely send Straw back to Triple-A Round Rock.