Straw went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-2 win over Oakland.

Straw's speed is his greatest asset, and he'll need to reach base consistently for fantasy managers to cash in on that skill. He's reached base safely in six straight contests, including five times via the walk, and has a .357 on-base percentage to start the season. If he maintains the high OBP, continues to take walks, Straw could easily crack double-digit steals.