Astros' Myles Straw: Tearing up Texas League pitching
Straw, 23, maintains a .360/.455/.433 batting line and has gone 31-for-36 on stolen-base attempts over 215 plate appearances at Double-A Corpus Christi this season.
With 81 steals in parts of three professional seasons entering 2018, Straw's aptitude as a baserunner has never been in question, but a dearth of power and modest hit tool dimmed the 23-year-old's outlook. At least in the latter area, Straw has demonstrated major growth in his first full season in the Texas League, as the outfielder has exhibited exceptional bat-to-ball skills (13.0 K%) while continuing to walk at a high rate. Unless Straw ends up tapping into more power, it's unlikely that he'll ever emerge as an everyday player in the majors, but the skills he currently possesses might be enough for him to become a quality bench option down the line.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start