Straw, 23, maintains a .360/.455/.433 batting line and has gone 31-for-36 on stolen-base attempts over 215 plate appearances at Double-A Corpus Christi this season.

With 81 steals in parts of three professional seasons entering 2018, Straw's aptitude as a baserunner has never been in question, but a dearth of power and modest hit tool dimmed the 23-year-old's outlook. At least in the latter area, Straw has demonstrated major growth in his first full season in the Texas League, as the outfielder has exhibited exceptional bat-to-ball skills (13.0 K%) while continuing to walk at a high rate. Unless Straw ends up tapping into more power, it's unlikely that he'll ever emerge as an everyday player in the majors, but the skills he currently possesses might be enough for him to become a quality bench option down the line.