Straw went 3-for-4 with a double, a hit by pitch and two runs scored in Friday's 13-1 win over Toronto.

Straw entered Friday in a 2-for-17 rut at the plate in his last five games. He snapped the slump with a productive effort at the dish. The 26-year-old has a .241/.311/.289 slash line with no home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs scored and six stolen bases across 210 plate appearances. He's added a triple and seven doubles this year.