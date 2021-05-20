Straw went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.
Straw has multiple hits in three of the last five games, going 8-for-20 during that run to raise his average 28 points to .236. With so much firepower in the lineup, the Astros don't need Straw to hit like former center fielder George Springer, but they would like to see him get on base with more consistency. Straw's job is safe for now, but if his slow start lingers, the club may eventually promote Jose Siri, who is slashing .400/.438/.778 at Triple-A Sugar Land.