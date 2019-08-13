Straw will be promoted from Triple-A Round Rock to serve as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Straw has pieced together a .253/.372/.316 slash line with four RBI and seven stolen bases over 39 games this season with the Astros. Houston is scheduled to play a straight doubleheader, so Straw won't officially be added to the roster until the conclusion of Game 1. He's slated to start at the keystone in the nightcap, per Rome.