Straw will open the season as a shortstop for Triple-A Round Rock, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Moving Straw to the infield is something that's been talked about as Houston has a glut of outfielders, some with major-league experience, at Round Rock. The 24-year-old Straw played infield in high school, but in four professional seasons, he's tallied just four innings at short.