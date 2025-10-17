The Astros signed Pearson to a one-year, $1.35 million contract Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pearson allowed 15 runs with a 7:10 K:BB over 14.2 innings during his time with the Cubs in 2025. He had better luck at Triple-A Iowa, collecting a 2.22 ERA and 57:24 K:BB across 44.2 frames. Pearson has worked almost exclusively as a reliever since 2021, but the Astros are expected to give the former top prospect a chance to be a starting pitcher. The 29-year-old does not have minor-league options remaining, so he'll likely be part of Houston's bullpen if he doesn't crack the Opening Day rotation.