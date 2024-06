The Astros optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Sugar Land following Friday's game against Baltimore, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was recalled by the Astros on June 18 after Justin Verlander (neck) was placed on the injured list. In his one outing since his promotion, Hernandez gave up five runs on five hits (including three home runs) and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Friday's 14-11 win over the Orioles.