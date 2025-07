The Astros recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.

With Lance McCullers (finger) headed to the injured list, Hernandez will rejoin the Astros' bullpen to give the Astros an extra relief option. The 27-year-old righty has given up two runs in two MLB innings this year, but he owns an impressive 1.70 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through 37 frames in the minors.