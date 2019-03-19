Tanielu was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Tanielu had a very strong camp, hitting .343 with four homers in 39 plate appearances. The Astros' roster is very tough to break into, though, and his minor-league numbers don't suggest he's anything special, as he posted a modest 96 wRC+ for Triple-A Fresno last season.

