Goodrum (hamstring) was reinstated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list Thursday and returned to the lineup a day later, going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

A left hamstring injury had kept Goodrum out of commission at Sugar Land since June 1 before he made his return to action last week. Goodrum still retains a spot on Houston's 40-man roster, but the organization doesn't seem to have much urgency to move him back to the majors, even with utility man Aledmys Diaz (groin) landing on the 10-day IL on Wednesday.