site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-niko-goodrum-dfad-by-houston | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Niko Goodrum: DFA'd by Houston
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2022
at
6:08 pm ET
•
1 min read
Goodrum was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday.
Goodrum went 5-for-43 with 23 strikeouts while up with the Astros this season, and he's now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old could remain with Sugar Land if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/13/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read