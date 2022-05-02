Goodrum went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against Toronto.

Goodrum has started just five of 11 games since Jose Altuve (hamstring) has been sidelined. He's collected only three hits across 19 plate appearances since, while striking out at a 47.4 percent clip. Goodrum did deliver an RBI double -- his first run driven in of the season -- in the seventh inning to tie the game at two on Sunday, though he will likely see his role shrink further as Altuve is expected to be activated from the injured list Monday.