Goodrum is likely to see additional starts at second base with Jose Altuve (hamstring) on the injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Goodrum has had a sporadic role to begin the season, starting only four times in 12 games. Only one of those starts came at second base, though Goodrum could be the primary player at the keystone in Altuve's absence, particularly if the team prefers to keep Aledmys Diaz in a utility role. It's unclear how effective Goodrum would be with more playing time, however, as he hit just .214/.292/.359 across 325 plate appearances with Detroit in 2021.