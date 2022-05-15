site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Niko Goodrum: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Goodrum was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He struck out 23 times over his last 45 plate appearances. Mauricio Dubon will replace Goodrum as a bench option going forward.
