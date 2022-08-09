Goodrum (hamstring) has gone 4-for-16 with two doubles, four walks, five runs, three RBI and a stolen base in six games since beginning a rehab assignment July 30 with the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Goodrum has been on Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list since June 7 with a left hamstring injury, but he appears to be on the cusp of rejoining the Astros' top affiliate. Though Goodrum retains a spot on Houston's 40-man roster, a promotion to the big club likely won't be in the cards while the Astros have all of their regular infielders healthy.