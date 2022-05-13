Goodrum went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 5-0 win Thursday in Minnesota.
Goodrum started at first base and hit seventh while starting for only the third time in May. It was his first stolen base and the second time he's reached via a walk. The 30-year-old struck out twice and has fanned in twenty of 41 plate appearances on the season while sporting a ghastly .128/.171/.179 batting line. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, he has struggled mightily at the plate with a .197 average and 35.9 percent strikeout rate.