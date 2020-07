Rodriguez was recalled by the Astros on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old recorded an impressive 2.40 ERA and a 27.3 percent strikeout rate last season, but that came at the Low-A and High-A levels. Given the significant jump in talent level he's about to face, it would be a surprise to see him in anything other than a low-leverage relief role this year.