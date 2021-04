Rodriguez was recalled by the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez made his major-league debut during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, and he'll return to Houston's bullpen after Enoli Paredes (side) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Rodriguez made five relief appearances in 2020 and posted a 6.23 ERA and 2.42 WHIP in 8.2 innings.