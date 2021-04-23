Rodriguez was optioned to the alternate training site Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old was recalled by the Astros during the second week of the season and surrendered a solo home run over three innings during his lone appearance. Rodriguez could return to the majors later in the season as Houston rotates its bullpen pieces.
