The Astros optioned Rodriguez to their minor-league camp Monday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Houston shielded Rodriguez from the Rule 5 draft over the winter and added him to its 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old right-hander was never expected to break camp with the big club. He'll likely open the season with Double-A Corpus Christi after posting a combined 2.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 114:35 K:BB across 105 innings between Low-A Quad Cities and High-A Fayetteville in 2019.

