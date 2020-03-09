Astros' Nivaldo Rodriguez: Sent to minors camp
The Astros optioned Rodriguez to their minor-league camp Monday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Houston shielded Rodriguez from the Rule 5 draft over the winter and added him to its 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old right-hander was never expected to break camp with the big club. He'll likely open the season with Double-A Corpus Christi after posting a combined 2.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 114:35 K:BB across 105 innings between Low-A Quad Cities and High-A Fayetteville in 2019.
