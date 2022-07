The Astros have selected DeVos with the 163rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

DeVos was the closer for the Wildcats in 2021, but he transitioned to the starting rotation with great success this past season. Primarily using a fastball/slider mix, DeVos posted a 2.40 ERA and 106:31 K:BB in just 78.2 innings. The development of a third pitch will go a long way towards determining whether he can stick as a starter or ends up in the bullpen.