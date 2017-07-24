Astros' Norichika Aoki: Lunches three-run blast in loss
Aoki went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored during Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
Aoki isn't receiving consistent playing time, so his fantasy value is limited to deep settings. Additionally, this was just his second homer of the campaign, and his .280/.329/.376 slash line isn't providing much impact when he's in the lineup. Still, being attached to a high-end offense has appeal and will help Aoki modestly tilt the scales in the RBI and runs columns.
