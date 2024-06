Ortega underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday to remove a bone spur in his right elbow, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Ortega underwent an operation during the offseason to remove loose bodies in the same elbow, and his most recent surgery will ensure that he misses the entire 2024 campaign. An exact recovery timeline has not been provided, but the 27-year-old right-hander will aim to return at some point next season.