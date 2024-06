Narvaez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Astros on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Narvaez was released by the Mets earlier this month after slashing .192/.254/.259 over 215 plate appearances since the start of the 2023 campaign. The left-handed-hitting catcher will offer experienced depth at Triple-A Sugar Land for now but could be a candidate to join the big-league roster soon with Victor Caratini (hip) expected to be out until after the All-Star break.