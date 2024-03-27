The Astros informed Mushinski on Wednesday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Mushinski is likely to be one of three lefties in the Houston bullpen along with closer Josh Hader and middle reliever Bennett Sousa. The 28-year-old southpaw owns a 4.91 ERA over 22 career big-league frames, but Mushinski looked sharper during Grapefruit League play this spring, tossing nine scoreless innings while striking out 10 and working around five hits and five walks.