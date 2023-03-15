Mushinski (back) will "probably not" be ready for Opening Day, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mushinski suffered back spasms early in camp, and he has been throwing for two weeks. Even so, he has yet to appear in game action and is unlikely to get fully ramped up in time for Opening Day. His absence won't affect the saves picture in Houston, though Mushinski was battling for a roster spot as the lone lefty reliever in the Astros bullpen.