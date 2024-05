The Astros recalled Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

Since being optioned to Triple-A on April 12, Mushinski has appeared in 12 games for Sugar Land, registering a 4.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 13 frames. The southpaw has not yielded a run over his last six minor-league outings, and he'll provide Houston left-handed depth out of the bullpen. The Astros optioned right-hander Shawn Dubin to Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.