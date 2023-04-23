Mushinski (back) made the fourth appearance of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, striking out two over a perfect inning of relief.

Since beginning his rehab assignment April 8, Mushinski has given up two earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings. The 27-year-old lefty is expected to occupy a low-leverage role in the Houston bullpen once he's deemed ready to return from the 15-day injured list.