Mushinski was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was sent to Sugar Land on Aug. 21 and will rejoin the MLB roster with Ryne Stanek (ankle) landing on the injured list. Mushinski has appeared in 12 big-league games this season and has a 4.73 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 13.1 innings.