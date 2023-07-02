The Astros recalled Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land prior to Sunday's game against the Rangers, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Houston optioned Ronel Blanco to Triple-A in a corresponding move, with Mushinski set to provide the Astros with a fresh arm out of the bullpen since Blanco wasn't scheduled to make another turn through the rotation before the All-Star break anyway. Mushinski has previously made three appearances in the big leagues in 2023, covering 3.1 innings while striking out four and allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks.