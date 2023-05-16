Mushinski has made four appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land since resuming his rehab assignment May 6, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

Mushinski opened the season on the Astros' injured list due to a lumbar spine muscle spasm, but he was cleared to start his rehab assignment with Sugar Land on April 6. However, after four appearances with the affiliate, he was pulled off the assignment and shut down for a few weeks before reporting back to Sugar Land just over a week ago. Based on his recent form, Mushinski appears healthy and ready to rejoin the Houston bullpen, but it's unclear if the Astros are eager to option another player to the minors just to make room for a low-leverage relief arm.