Astros' Parker Mushinski: Returns from injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mushinski was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Astros on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Mushinski has been out all season with a back issue but is ready to roll now. The left-hander will provide manager Dusty Baker with another fresh bullpen arm.
