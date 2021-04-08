Astros general manager James Click said Thursday that Baez (COVID-19 injured list) is in the midst of a "slow buildup" as he prepares for his season debut, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After testing positive for the coronavirus in early March, Baez missed a good chunk of spring training before rejoining the club for the final two weeks of camp. Though he's typically served as a one-inning reliever for most of his career, Baez has required more time than expected to advance through his throwing program. Baez's slow buildup could suggest that he's experienced more roadblocks in his recovery from COVID-19 compared to most players that have tested positive, so the Astros may be inclined to continue easing him along slowly in workouts. Once he's deemed ready to return from the IL, Baez will likely serve as a setup man for closer Ryan Pressly.