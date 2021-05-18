General manager James Click said Tuesday that Baez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Baez is expected to continue working out at the Astros' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. for at least the next couple of weeks before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. He could be a candidate to join the Houston bullpen by mid-June if he remains free of any setbacks with his shoulder during what remains of his rehab program.