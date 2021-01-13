Baez signed a two-year deal with the Astros on Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The right-hander has been a staple in the Dodgers bullpen since making his big-league debut in 2014, but he'll now be continuing his career with the Astros. Baez had a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over 17 innings during 2020, which is in line with his career averages of a 3.03 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. The 32-year-old had 100 holds during his time with Los Angeles could serve as a bridge to closer Ryan Pressly for Houston.