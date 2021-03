Baez (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The team previously reported that Baez was out due to health and safety protocols, and this move will allow Houston to add recent signing, Jake Odorizzi, to the 40-man roster. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle notes that Baez is just one of eight Houston hurlers currently away from the squad due to health and safety protocols.