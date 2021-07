Baez (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Sugar Land to begin a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander completed a bullpen session Tuesday after returning from his two-game rehab stint with High-A Fayetteville, and he'll continue the rehab assignment in the upper minors. Baez has yet to pitch for Houston this season while returning from a shoulder injury, and he'll likely need a couple more games in the minors before being activated.