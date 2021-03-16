Astros manager Dusty Baker suggested Tuesday that Baez (illness) could soon be available to rejoin the team for workouts, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baez has been away from the team for the past two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. The Astros haven't provided many details regarding where he stands in his recovery, but Baker's comments would seem to hint that Baez is close to clearing the MLB's protocols for the virus. Baez may not have enough time to get fully ramped up for Opening Day, but if he's able to resume working out with the team later this week or early next week, he shouldn't be in store for a lengthy absence to begin the season.