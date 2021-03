Baez is not expected to be ready for Opening Day after missing time earlier in camp due to COVID-19, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Baez was cleared to return to camp Wednesday for workouts, but he's yet to advance beyond playing catch. Relievers need less buildup time than starters do, but with Opening Day now less than two weeks away it's no surprise that Baez won't have time to get into game shape. It's not clear how much time he's expected to miss.