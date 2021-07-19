Baez (shoulder) will head to Houston on Tuesday to throw a bullpen session in front of major-league staff, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baez is currently on a rehab assignment at High-A Fayetteville, for whom he made a second appearance Sunday, walking one and striking out one over a scoreless inning. Presuming all goes well Tuesday, the Astros are expected to move his rehab to Triple-A Sugar Land. He has not pitched for Houston this season after contracting COVID-19 during spring training and injuring his shoulder while building back up.