Astros general manager James Click said Baez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday after testing positive for the virus, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Because he wasn't placed on the IL merely due to contact tracing, Baez will likely remain away from the Astros for at least another week while he recovers from the virus. Click wouldn't specify whether Baez was experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, making it uncertain if the reliever will be ready to go by the time Opening Day arrives. Houston is likely planning on Baez filling a key late-inning role in 2021 after he accrued a 3.03 ERA while notching 100 holds across his last seven seasons with the Dodgers.