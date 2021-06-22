Manager Dusty Baker said that Baez (shoulder) threw 20 pitches off a mound at the club's spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baez has missed the entire season to this point with shoulder soreness. He resumed throwing in early May and Tuesday marked the first news of him throwing off a mound. The next big step for the reliever will be to go on a minor-league rehab assignment, though it's not clear at this point when he'll be ready to so. Baez seems likely to remain on the 60-day IL through the All-Star break, at which point he could be close to returning to the Houston bullpen.