Baez (shoulder) recently threw a live batting practice session and is slated to throw another one Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baez threw 31 pitches in a bullpen at the end of June, and he's now been able to face live hitters. While the right-hander still doesn't have a clear return timetable, he could begin a rehab assignment in the near future if Friday's throwing session goes well. Baez has been sidelined since early April due to a shoulder injury, but he's progressed well since he resumed mound work in late June.