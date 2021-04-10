Baez was transferred to the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder soreness Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baez tested positive for COVID-19 in early March and was going through a "slow buildup" while he was on the COVID-19 IL. However, he's now dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined for at least 10 more days. The Astros should continue to bring the right-hander along slowly as he prepares for his season debut, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.