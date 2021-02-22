Leon will be part of the Astros' big-league camp during spring training as a non-roster invitee, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After defecting from Cuba, Leon was one of the top international signings in 2020, landing a contract from Houston that included a $4 million bonus. Leon has yet to make his debut in affiliated ball, but since he's already 22 years old, he'll likely spend most of the 2021 campaign in the upper levels of the minors. During his time in Cuba, Leon displayed a rocket of a throwing arm in the outfield to go along with a high-contact approach and above-average power at the dish.